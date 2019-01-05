M27 roadworks: Here are the quickest alternative routes you can take as smart motorway work starts

Drivers have been of warned of travel disruption on the M27 from this week as work begins on the smart motorway scheme.

Narrow lanes and speed restrictions will be in place from Monday, with Highways England estimating the works will add an average of 13 minutes to journey times.

Lane closures will be in operation at night as work starts to extend the motorway to four lanes between Junction 4 and Junction 11.

With many people heading back to work after the Christmas holidays, it is not yet clear what effect the roadworks will have on traffic.

Some drivers may look to avoid the motorway altogether and take an alternative route along the south coast.

We have had a look at some of the other routes drivers could take, assuming they are leaving at roughly 8am on a weekday.

If you’re travelling between Portsmouth and the M3, the quickest way may be to turn off the M27 at Junction 10 (Fareham) and head north towards Wickham.

From there you can take the A334 towards Botley where you can either choose to take the B3354 towards Fair Oak and join the M3 from there, or take the A27 and rejoin the motorway at Junction 5 (Southampton Airport).

Alternatively you could take the A27 from Portsmouth – the quickest route distance-wise – but as it is a well-used commuter road already it may take longer, unless you are heading into Southampton.

According to Google Maps, taking the M27 between Portchester and the M3 could mean a journey time of between 20 and 40 minutes, depending on traffic.

By taking an alternative route it could take between 35 minutes and an hour, which may be quicker if there is more traffic on the motorway.