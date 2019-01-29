Have your say

ROADWORKS to transform the M27 into a smart motorway will continue this week.

Highways England have announced a number of slip road closures that will be in place over the coming days for drainage repairs.

There will be lane closures on the M27 motorway this week

The work is being carried out in order for the narrow lane installation, as part of the M27’s transformation into a smart motorway, which will require a number of slip road closures.

The closures will run throughout the week between Junction 4 and Junction 11.

Over the next two-and-a-half years work will see the M27 turned into an ‘all four lanes running’ motorway.

Smart motorways are designed to ease motorway congestion by allowing cars to drive on the hard shoulder at least some of the time.

Traffic is typically monitored by cameras and ‘active’ speed signs which can vary the limit.

Here is the full list of slip road closures this week:

Tuesday, January 29

M27 junction 7 eastbound entry slip road – it will be closed from 8pm until 6am the following morning.

Wednesday, January 30

M27 junction 7 eastbound exit slip road – it will be closed from 8pm until 6am the following morning.

Thursday, January 31

- M3 southbound to M27 eastbound junction 5

- M27 junction 5 eastbound entry slip road

- M27 junction 8 eastbound entry slip road

All of these slip roads will be closed from 8pm until 6am the following morning.

Friday, February 1

M27 junction 7 eastbound entry and exit slip roads – it will be closed from 8pm until 6am the following morning.

Saturday, February 2

- M27 junction 8 eastbound entry and exit slip roads

- M27 junction 7 eastbound entry slip road

Both of these slip roads will be closed from 8pm until 6am the following morning.

Sunday, February 3

M3 southbound to M27 eastbound junction 5 – it will be closed from 8pm until 6am the following morning.