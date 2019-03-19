M27 rush hour delays after crash 

A CRASH is causing delays on the M27 this evening.

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway at the end of the entry slip at junction 8 eight Bursledon.

Motorists are being warned of delays on M27

Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE twitter account is reporting that one lane is closed and it is causing delays back past Junction 7 for Hedge End.

They tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 CLOSED at the end of the entry slip at J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to RTI.

‘Delays back past J7/A334 #HedgeEnd.’

