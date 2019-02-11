M27 smart motorway: 6,000 drivers ignoring 50mph speed limit are putting lives at risk

Have your say

LIVES are being put at risk by 6,000 drivers who have broken a 50mph speed limit imposed near to roadworks as the M27 is converted into a smart motorway.

Since January 7, a 50mph speed limit has been rolled out between Junction 4 and Junction 8 to protect road workers and broken down cars as the M27 smart motorway is upgraded.

But with some motorists caught driving over 90mph, Hampshire police’s road policing unit took to social media to highlight that higher speeds puts people at risk.

In a tweet police said: ‘Roadworks since 7th Jan 6,000 vehicles have exceeded the 50mph.

‘With narrow lanes and no hard shoulder this puts roadworkers, broken downs and other road users at a higher risk of a collision and injury. Please stick to the limit - or below.

‘There have been vehicles recorded over 90mph.’