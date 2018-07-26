M27 vehicle fire causing delays near Portsmouth

Have your say

A vehicle fire is blocking two lanes on the M27 this afternoon.

The incident has happened on the westbound carriageway of the motorway between Junction 10 and Junction 9.

Lanes one and two out of three are currently blocked as a result of the vehicle fire.

Traffic camera footage from the M27 shows that traffic is beginning to queue on the motorway.

Read More: Basingstoke road closed after serious bus crash

Highways England have said: ‘M27 westbound between J10 - J9, lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) are closed due to a vehicle fire.

‘Emergency services are on scene. Please take care on approach.’

Read More: ‘Intense’ Portsmouth fire sets three vehicles ablaze

Stick with The News for all the latest news, traffic and travel from across Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

If you have a story that you think we should know about – you can contact us either via our website, our Facebook page or via Twitter.

Do not contact us if you are driving.

