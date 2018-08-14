Make a will and donate to QA Hospital charity

PEOPLE thinking of making a will can donate to charity at the same time.

This October Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, based at Queen Alexandra Hospital, is holding a Make a Will Month with support from solicitors and financial advisors.

Anyone who creates or amends a will with Redwood Financial, O’Hara Solicitors, Oakwood Estate Planning Ltd or Woodgate & Co Solicitors will be able to do so from £40.

The reduced fee will be donated to QA Hospital, in Cosham, and will go towards equipment or items for different wards and departments. There are limited number available for each company.

An amendment can be made to a will for a £40 donation while a single basic will or joint basic will can be made for £80 and £130 respectively.

For more information call the charity’s fundraising team on (023) 9228 6000 extension number 5190 or email fundraising@porthosp.nhs.uk.