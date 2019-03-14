Make Bangla a UN language, campaigners say

CAMPAIGNERS have united

DETERMINED campaigners have united in a bid to see one of the world’s most popular languages recognised by the United Nations.

Bengali, also known as Bangla, is among the top ten languages used across the world but is not currently one of the six official and working languages of the UN.

More than 200 people packed into Buckland Community Centre on Sunday to hear why it should be – as the Organisation for the Recognition of Bangla as an Official Language of the UN spoke out.

Its president, Mosud Ahmed, said: ‘Bangla is the fourth largest language in the world so it should be fourth place on that list. This is unfair.

‘We suggested on Sunday that UK delegates should go to different countries and campaign there too, to get the support and awareness we need.’

The UN’s six official languages are currently Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.