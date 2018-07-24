Man and two teenagers arrested after Portsmouth mass brawl have been released under investigation 

A man and two teenagers who were arrested following a mass brawl near a Portsmouth petrol station have been released under investigation.

The fight happened near the Esso in Kingston Road at about 2.45am yesterday and about 15 people are believed to have been involved.

A police cordon was put up on Kingston Road yesterday following the incident. Picture: Habibur Rahman

One man suffered a broken nose, cuts to his face and lost three teeth during the altercation and another man suffered an injury to his arm.

A 30-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of a string of crimes including GBH and assaulting a police officer, but has been released under investigation.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Portsmouth, were also arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent. They have also been released under investigation by police.

Speaking after the incident yesterday, Chris Jupp, owner of MCutting, said: ‘When I arrived this morning the area was all cordoned off.

‘I think when you work in Buckland you’re prepared for anything. It’s a really great place to work, but it never stops.

‘I’d be more surprised to come in and see nothing’s happened.’

A 70-year-old passer-by from Bedhampton, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘I got here about 11.30am to see my sister and saw police - apparently they had been here all morning.

‘I’m born and bred in Portsmouth but this doesn’t surprise me. It seems to be a common thing.

‘I just hope whoever was hurt has a speedy recovery and they’re okay.’