Man and two teenagers arrested on suspicion of GBH after mass brawl outside Portsmouth petrol station

A man and two teenagers have been arrested after a mass brawl outside a petrol station in Portsmouth.

The fight happened near the Esso in Kingston Road at about 2.45am today and about 15 people are believed to have been involved.

A police cordon is still in place on Kingston Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman

One man suffered a broken nose, cuts to his face and lost three teeth during the altercation and another man suffered an injury to his arm.

A 30-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of a string of crimes including GBH and assaulting a police officer.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Portsmouth, have also been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We were called to a report of a large altercation outside the Esso petrol station in Kingston Road at 3.08am this morning (Monday 23 July).

‘The incident is believed to have taken place sometime between 2.45am and the time of the call to police and involved around 15 people.

‘Police and ambulance attended the scene.

‘A 30-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty, obstructing a constable, making threats to kill and assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

‘A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

‘All three remain in custody at this time.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44180277526 or call the anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’

A police cordon remains in place on Kingston Road this afternoon.

Chris Jupp, owner of MCutting, said: ‘When I arrived this morning the area was all cordoned off.

‘I think when you work in Buckland you’re prepared for anything. It’s a really great place to work, but it never stops.

‘I’d be more surprised to come in and see nothing’s happened.’

A 70-year-old passer-by from Bedhampton, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘I got here about 11.30am to see my sister and saw police - apparently they had been here all morning.

‘I’m born and bred in Portsmouth but this doesn’t surprise me. It seems to be a common thing.

‘I just hope whoever was hurt has a speedy recovery and they’re okay.’