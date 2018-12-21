Man appears in court charged with murder of missing Portsmouth beauty therapist Sarah Wellgreen

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of mother-of-five Sarah Wellgreen.

Ben Lacomba, 38, appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court via video-link on Friday morning, following his re-arrest on Thursday.

Ms Wellgreen, who would have turned 47 on December 14, was last seen in New Ash Green, Kent, on October 9.

She has not been in touch with her family since, and police say there have been no new transactions on her bank account or credit cards.

Friends said she splits her time between Kent and Portsmouth, and that she works part-time at Puresun in Elm Grove, Southsea.

Lacomba, of New Ash Green, Kent, was previously arrested in connection with the investigation on October 16, a week after Ms Wellgreen's disappearance, but was then released on bail.

Lacomba is next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday afternoon.