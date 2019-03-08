Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in Portsmouth 

Have your say

A MAN has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in Portsmouth.

The 32-year-old from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, following a police appeal.

The arrest comes after a woman was grabbed from behind in Cross Street, Portsea, at around 11pm on Sunday.

Following the arrest police have thanked those who shared their appeal from yesterday.

Portsmouth Police tweeted: ‘You might remember an appeal we issued yesterday about a sexual assault in Cross Street, Portsmouth, on March 3.

‘Last night we arrested a 32-year-old man, from Waterlooville, on sus of sexual assault. Thanks to everyone who helped to share our appeal.’

