Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in Portsmouth nightclub Astoria 

A MAN has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in a nightclub.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was attacked at Astoria in Guildhall Walk in the early hours of Wednesday, December 8, 2018.

Police have arrested a man after a CCTV appeal. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police launched a CCTV asking for the public's help to find a man they wished to speak to as part of their investigation into the incident.

A 30-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Portsmouth Police tweeted: ‘You may remember our post from yesterday, asking for help to identify a man following a sexual assault in Guildhall Walk, #Portsmouth.

‘Following that appeal a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

‘Thanks to everyone who helped our appeal.’

