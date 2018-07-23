Man bailed after Portsmouth tower block attack

A man has been released on bail after an attack at a tower block in Portsmouth which left two people in hospital.

The 32-year-old, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident at Wilmcote House, in Somerstown, on Friday (July 20) evening.

Blood spotted near the entrance to Wilmcote House

He was released on bail until August 18 by police yesterday (July 22).

Two men, a 28-year-old and an 18-year-old, were left in hospital with serious injuries following the incident at Wilmcote House.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said the 28-year-old was later discharged while the teenager remained in Queen Alexandra Hospital on Saturday for further treatment.

Residents have spoken of their shock after waking up to find blood on the walls of the building.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: 'We couldn't come through the main entrance - it was a full-on crime scene.

'Apparently there was a party or something last night [Friday]. I think someone was attacked.

'All the kids were worried about what's happened.'

Another resident added: 'The police were here last night [Friday] - this morning all that's left is blood on the wall in the entrance.’

Armed police were seen outside Wilmcote House, on Tyseley Road, on Friday night following the attack between 7pm and 8.30pm. But they were gone by Saturday morning.

A resident, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: 'From what a friend told me her other half had to be signed into the building.’

She added she had seen blood by the entrance.

Another added: ‘There were seven police cars and under cover police cars and two ambulances at the time.

‘There were armed police with riot gear walking into the block and I had to go through the back entrance to the third floor to be let in.

‘My husband was told not to use the lift.’

Acting Detective Inspector, Abigail Leeson, said in a statement on Saturday: ‘I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Wilmcote House or Tyseley Road between 7pm and 8.30pm Friday evening.

‘Did you witness what happened? Do you have any other information that could assist our inquiry?

‘If you do have information please call us on 101 quoting 44180274847.’