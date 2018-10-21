McColgan and Thompson claim Great South Run titles

Eilish McColgan followed in the footsteps of mum Liz by claiming victory in the Great South Run.

And on a day when the history books were rewritten, Chris Thompson won the men’s title for the third year in a row - the first time that has happened in the even’ts running.

McColgan claimed the women’s crown in a time of 54mins 43secs, after pulling away from long-time leader Steph Twell around the eight-mile mark.

And the 27-year-old opened up her stride with the finish line in sight to replicate her mum’s success around the streets of Portsmouth and Southsea in 1995 and 1997.

This was the Dundee Hawkhill athlete’s debut in the Great South Run – and her maiden attempt at 10m.

Her success rounded off a great year for the GB international, having claimed silver in the European Championships’ 5,000m in Berlin in the summer.

Thirty-five-year-old Thompson had double reason to celebrate his hat-trick of victories.

His winning time of 46.56 was a new personal best for the Aldershot, Farnham & District runner, as he he saw off the challenge of team-mate Andy Vernon.

The duo look set to replicate their battle of 2016, when Thompson claimed a famous win.

Yet the now three-time winner seized control in the latter stages of the race to claim a comfortable win – great preparation for his assault on the New York Marathon next month.

For Stubbington-born Vernon, it proved another occasion that promised so much but delivered another second-place finish.

But the 32-year-old will take comfort from the fact that his time of 47.29 smashed his own personal best for 10m.

Third in the men's race was Petros Surafe (48.05), while last year’s women’s winner, Gemma Steel (56.56), competed the podium places in the ladies’ event.

Former City of Portsmouth athlete Alex Teuten finished eighth in a time of 49.32.