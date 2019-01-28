McDonald's is bringing bacon Big Mac to UK for the first time 

MCDONALD’S is making a radical shake-up of it's iconic Big Mac in the UK.

For the first time customers will be able to get bacon on the burger but it will only be available for a limited time.

This is the first time that the Big Mac has been changed in the UK since launching in 1968 and opinion is divided on the addition.

Big Mac purists are questioning if the burger should even be classed as a Big Mac at all, whilst others are welcoming the new addition in to the Big Mac family with open arms.

The bacon Big Mac will only be available until March 19 – so customers will have just over a month to try and decided whether it really is a Big Mac or not.

McDonald's are also bringing back the Grand Big Mac and Mac Jr by popular demand, following their initial sell-out launch in January 2018.

And both will also be available with bacon as well.

Michelle Graham-Clare, head of marketing at McDonald’s UK&I, said: ‘The customer reaction to our Grand Big Mac and Mac Jr. last year was phenomenal, the love for the iconic Big Mac surpassed all expectations.

‘Which is why I am delighted to introduce bacon to the Big Mac range, a twist on a classic which has sparked debates around the world – is a Big Mac still a Big Mac if you add bacon?’

Here's what you need to know about the burgers:

- Big Mac Bacon: The iconic burger, made from TWO all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sandwiched between a three-piece sesame seed bun and NOW bacon (RRP: £3.09 – burger only)

- Limited-edition Mac Jr Bacon: Made with the all same iconic ingredients (with one less patty), the Mac Jr. is smaller than a Big Mac, but just as tasty and finished with bacon. (RRP: £2.29 – burger only)

- Limited-edition Grand Big Mac Bacon: With the same Big Mac much loved ingredients, the Grand Big Mac offers the one-of-a-kind taste you love in a larger size with a bacon addition (RRP: £4.09 – burger only)

McDonald’s is encouraging people to join the debate and have your say: #NotABigMac or #StillABigMac