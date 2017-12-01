Medication stolen from Southsea pharmacy

Have your say

BOXES of medication were stolen from a pharmacy in Southsea.

Police are investigating the burglary from Rowlands Pharmacy, on Elm Grove.

They are appealing for any witnesses to the theft, which happened at 1.10am yesterday, to get in touch.

Police said a 41-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious.

In particular, they are keen to speak an unknown woman who was seen walking past at the time of the incident. She may hold information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44170465265.