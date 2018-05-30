Meet police team at community engagement meeting in Southsea

Have your say

RESIDENTS will have the chance to meet their local police team at a meeting.

Officers from the Eastney and Milton Police team will have the chance to update locals on their beat priorities next Thursday.

The community engagement meeting is also an opportunity for residents living in the area to voice any concerns they have regarding their neighbourhood.

Locals can meet the officers and also hear crime prevention advice, and learn information about Hampshire Alerts, Immobilise and Neighbourhood Watch.

Thomas Pickup (police, PCSO, Portsmouth district) said he hopes residents can attend.

The community engagement meeting will be held at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Road, from 7pm-8pm on Thursday, June 7.