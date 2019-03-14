Meet the man set to be named the new Dean of Portsmouth this weekend

WORSHIPPERS will soon welcome the new leader of Portsmouth Cathedral.

Canon Dr Anthony Cane will installed as the new Dean of Portsmouth in a special service on Saturday.

The role is the most senior clergy position at the site, and will make Canon Cane the second-most senior clergy person in Portsmouth’s Anglican diocese after the bishop.

The 57-year-old was previously canon chancellor at Chichester Cathedral, where he led work on education, the arts, visitor engagement and external partnerships.

He also worked with homeless people and drug addicts before becoming a Church of England priest.

From Saturday he will lead Portsmouth Cathedral’s clergy and lay team, working alongside civic and political leaders in the city to boost its role in the community.

Canon Cane: ‘I am thrilled to be joining the cathedral and diocese as Dean of Portsmouth.

‘What a privilege to have the chance to live and pray at the heart of a vibrant, diverse city and diocese.

‘I look forward to working closely with the bishop, cathedral staff, worshipping community and volunteers, in furthering the ministry of the cathedral as a sign of God’s deep compassion and grace for every corner of the city and diocese.

‘While there are challenges to face, the cathedral is well placed to go from strength to strength, and I am excited to be arriving at this point in its history.’

The service will begin at 4pm when Canon Cane enters the cathedral alongside his colleagues from Chichester, who will formally present him to the Bishop of Portsmouth, the Right Reverend Christopher.

Anthony will then swear allegiance to Her Majesty the Queen and to Rt Rev Foster, who will pray for the cathedral’s new ministry.

Churchwardens will later present Canon Cane with keys to the building and a map of the parish, before he is escorted to the dean's official seat in the cathedral and installed.

That will be the official moment he becomes the Dean of Portsmouth.

Rt Rev Foster said: ‘I am looking forward to welcoming Anthony, with Clare [his wife], to our diocese and the cathedral.

‘He is well equipped to lead the development of its ministry in the parish, the city and for the diocese, building on the many strengths of its congregation and staff.’

The pair have three grown-up children and Canon Cane succeeds the Very Rev David Brindley, who retired as Dean in summer 2018.