Meet the Southsea couple behind the official best pie in Hampshire

A PIE made in the heart of Southsea has been officially crowned as the best pie in Hampshire.

Jane and Dave Endean, who run Mum and Dad's Kitchen in Southsea, have won the highly coveted first-prize in the Great Hampshire Sausage and Pie Competition 2019.

Dave and Jane Endean of'Mum & Dad's Kitchen taking a short break with two of the family dogs 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (190227-4494)

The couple have been crowned as the ultimate champion for their egg, bacon and chorizo gluten-free pie.

Jane, 54, says they were absolutely stunned to be announced as the winner.

She said: ‘It was a massive surprise to win the awards – I genuinely wasn't expecting anything like this.

‘This pie has won awards before, but to be officially crowned the best pie in Hampshire is just incredible.’

The winning pie 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (190227-4441)

Jane believes it is the gluten-free nature of the pie that helped it to stand out from the competition, which was organised by Hampshire Fare – but can’t quite put her finger on how she won.

She explained: ‘I don’t know exactly what it was that won the judges over – there are so many different things that they look at, like flavour, texture and so on.

‘But I think being gluten-free may have helped it to stand out though; it tastes like a normal pie whereas a lot of gluten-free pies don’t quite have the same taste and feel.

‘It’s key for us that people aren’t actually able to notice a difference.’

The awards 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (190227-4475)

Jane and Dave have been running Mum and Dad’s Kitchen since 2014 – and say this is probably their greatest achievement to date.

‘We’re both very passionate bakers’ said Jane: ‘It all started with us doing shows and festivals, then grew from there.

‘Since the announcement there have been lots of customers coming in and mentioning it, which is encouraging.

'We have been very busy since winning – and will probably enter the competition again next year.’

Dave added: ‘We are so surprised by the win – it is just brilliant.

‘We are really proud that our gluten free pastry has ranked so highly against standard pastry, it proves that opting for gluten free doesn’t have to be a compromise.’

Tracy Nash, commercial manager of Hampshire Fare, has urged people to give the winning pie a try.

She said: ‘This competition is key in highlighting the talent and dedication of the hardworking butchers and producers in Hampshire.

‘It is an opportunity for us to put local butchers centre stage and appreciate their skill and knowledge.

‘I urge everyone to make it their mission to visit at least one of these award-winning butchers and try some of the excellent products.’

The couple sell their pies and cakes via mumanddadskitchen.co.uk and can be contacted on 023 9229 3890.