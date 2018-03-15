Met Office extends snow weather warning for Portsmouth as showers forecast on Sunday

A weather warning for the Portsmouth area has been extended by the Met Office, with snow showers forecast for Sunday.

Yesterday a yellow weather warning was issued, with forecasters predicting between two and five centimetres of snow in parts of the south east on Sunday.

A near empty car park in Dukes Walk in Waterlooville after snow showers earlier this month. ''Picture: Malcolm Wells

In Portsmouth light snow is forecast between 3am and midday as temperatures fall between freezing.

The weather warning had been in place all day on Sunday, but today the Met Office issued a separate warning from 12.05am to 11.55pm on Saturday.

It says snow showers may become more frequent across the south east into the evening, although it is not clear if any snow will fall in the Portsmouth area on Saturday.

The Met Office has also warned of travel delays and slippery surfaces as temperatures fall.