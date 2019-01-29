THE Met Office has issued a new warning for snow and ice in our area this week.

A yellow weather warning for wintry weather will come into force later today – from 9pm until 12pm (noon) tomorrow.

A second snow warning has been issued for Portsmouth. Picture: Shaun Roster

However that is not set to be the end of the arctic conditions, with a further warning for snow and ice now being issued for between Thursday and Friday.

What do you need to know about new warning?

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather alert for across our area including Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Hayling Island and Waterlooville for later this week.

It will be in place from 3pm on Thursday until 12pm (noon) on Friday.

What does the weather warning say?

The Met Office are warning that snow and ice may bring disruption from Thursday afternoon until Friday lunchtime.

In a statement on its website, the forecaster said: ‘Rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, moving across England and Wales through Thursday into Friday.

‘This is likely to fall as heavy rain at first across the far southwest of England, but as it meets the cold air established over the rest of the country snow becomes more likely.

‘There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for some places, timings are currently uncertain.

‘10cm is possible in places, though there is uncertainty at this stage on where is most likely to see the greater snowfall accumulations.

‘Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.’

What can we expect?

- There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

- There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

- There is a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Will it snow today?

The first yellow weather warning for snow and ice comes into force tonight at 9pm and is in place until noon tomorrow.

However the forecasts conflict on whether we will see snow - with the Met Office predicting heavy rain across the region, while BBC weather are forecasting sleet showers from 7pm onward.

What is sleet?

This type of wintry weather is a mixture of rain and partly melted snow.

Unlike ice pellets, which are hard, and freezing rain, which is fluid until striking an object, this precipitation is soft and translucent, but it contains some traces of ice crystals, from partially fused snowflakes.