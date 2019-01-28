Met Office issues snow & ice warning for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island

Have your say

THE Met Office has expanded it’s weather warning for snow and ice to include our area.

Portsmouth was initially outside the yellow alert issued by the forecasters yesterday.

Snow warning has been issued for Portsmouth. Picture: Shaun Roster

However the city is now included in the weather warning with the Met Office warning of wintry weather between 9pm tomorrow and 12pm (noon) on Wednesday.

Fog and mist are also being forecast for between 5am and 8am on Tuesday, which could cause disruption to your morning commute.

As well as Portsmouth – Fareham, Gosport, Waterlooville, Havant and Hayling Island are all included in the weather alert.

Here's what the Met Office's yellow weather warning says: ‘Snow, possibly heavy at times, developing overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. Turning icy.

‘Accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely quite widely, with accumulations of 5 cm in places.

‘There is a small chance that some areas could see up to 10 cm, more especially over the higher ground.

‘As this clears, ice is likely to form on some surfaces on Wednesday morning.'

Residents are being warned to expect:

- There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

- There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

- A chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable because of black ice.

Temperatures could reach as low as -3C in places, with lows of -1C forecast for Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Sleet showers are being forecast for late on Tuesday night in the city and until 3am on Wednesday.