Met Office issues weather warning for heavy fog in Portsmouth area

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for fog across the Portsmouth area over the next 24 hours.

Fog or freezing fog patches are expected across most of the south and middle of the country, with visibility falling to 50 metres in some places.

Met Office forecasters are warning drivers to expect difficult road conditions

The yellow weather warning – which covers the north part of Portsmouth, Havant and Waterlooville – is in place between 3pm today and 11am on Christmas Day.

A message on the Met Office website said: ‘Fog or freezing fog patches will quickly become more widespread later on Christmas Eve, and will also be dense in places.

‘Not everywhere will see fog, but where it does form, the visibility may fall to around 50 metres at times.

‘Fog will tend to thin and lift in western and some central areas of England overnight, but will be slow to clear on Christmas Day in the east, perhaps persisting for much or all of the day in parts of Eastern England.’

Forecasters have warned of slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible.

There is also a chance of flights being delayed or cancelled.

As the fog clears it is expected to be a cloudy Christmas Day in the Portsmouth area, with light winds and maximum temperatures of 10C.