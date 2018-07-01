Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms in Portsmouth

THUNDERSTORMS could arrive in Portsmouth and the rest of Hampshire by the end of today, the Met Office has warned.

A weather warning has been issued today stating that torrential rain, hail and lightning could appear over the city later today.

Residents have been told to expect delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, as well as that there is a potential risk of power cuts – thought the odds for this are slim.

The greatest chance of impacts is this afternoon, with the risk decreasing again later in the evening, though a few thunderstorms are still possible overnight.