Met Office issues yellow weather warning over ‘danger to life’

Have your say

FORECASTERS have issued a yellow weather warning for the area.

Portsmouth, and much of southern England, is set to face gusty winds throughout Wednesday.

A Met Office statement said: ‘Combined with a period of high tides, it’s likely that some coastal communities and routes will be affected by spray and large waves, whilst there is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, roads and coastal properties, along western and southern coasts.

‘There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life, as well as minor property damage, from flying debris.

‘There is a small chance of transport delays, route and bridge closures, and cancellations to public transport.

‘As well as this, there is a small chance of disruption to power and other services.

The Met Office warning is in place between 12.05am on Wednesday and 10pm on the same day.