Met Office now forecasting heavy snow for Portsmouth - here's when it is due 

HEAVY snow is set to fall in Portsmouth later today, according to the latest forecast.

Wintry weather could hit during the evening commute as sleet and snow are set to fall across the city this evening.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for much of Hampshire and the South East from 1pm today until 9pm tomorrow.

However the Met Office has now issued an Amber warning for parts of the county – to the west of Southampton.

With the forecasters saying: ‘A band of rain will arrive from the southwest on Thursday afternoon, quickly turning to snow and becoming heavy at times.

‘3 to 7 cm is likely to accumulate quickly - within two to three hours - with up to 10 cm in some places.

‘The highest snowfall accumulations are likely to be in areas above 150 metres or so.’

And the forecast has been update for Portsmouth with heavy snow now being forecast from 7pm.

Here's what the forecast says

Light rain will start at 4pm, turning heavy at 5pm before it becomes sleet at 6pm.

The Met Office are then predicting that it will turn into heavy snow at 7pm which will last until 9pm – with a 90 per cent chance of heavy snow during this time.

There will then be a mixture of sleet and snow for the rest of the night according to the forecast.

What does the Met Office say to expect in it’s weather warning?

- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers.

- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

- Some rural communities could become cut off.

- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

- Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice.