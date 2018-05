Have your say

Police have issued an appeal for a missing girl who has links to Portsmouth.

Ebony Russell, 17, from Canterbury, was last seen at a friend’s house in the city on Friday April 27.

Kent Police said was last seen wearing black jeans, black trainers and a white puffa jacket. It is believed she may have dyed her hair purple.

Officers believe she has travelled out of the county.

It is thought Ebony may have links to Poole, Plymouth and Portsmouth.