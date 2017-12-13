MISSING: Search continues for 15-year-old Portsmouth boy

Concerns are growing for a teenager from Portsmouth who went missing two weeks ago.

James Laurie, 15, was reported missing to police on the evening of November 29 after leaving his home in the St Thomas area of the city.

Since then he has not returned home but there have been sightings in he Thornhill area of Southampton, a city he is known to regularly visit.

A police statement said: ‘We are worried about James due to his age and the fact that he has not returned home now for two weeks.’

He is described as white, slim to medium build and about five feet six inches tall.

He has brown shoulder length hair which is often tied up, and a distinctive scar on his right cheek.

If you have seen James, or you know where he is, call police immediately on 101, quoting 44170465256.