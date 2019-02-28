Have your say

CHOCOHOLICS sound the alarm because we have found your dream job.

If love all things chocolate and always wished that you could be paid to eat the delicious treat – well wish no more.

Mondelez International, the giant confectionery conglomerate and makers of Cadbury’s, Oreos, Terry's chocolate orange, Toblerone and more, are looking for chocolate tasters.

Yes you did read that right, they are looking to hire people to taste chocolate.

Here's all you need to know:

What is a chocolate taster and what would I be doing?

Well it is exactly what it says on the tin, the job would require the successful applicant to taste Mondelez products and provide feedback so they can perfect them.

In the job advert, the company says: ‘You will work alongside approximately 11 chocolate tasters and a panel leader.

‘Sharing opinions and collaborating with others to reach an agreement on taste.

‘No experience is required as full training will be provided to develop your taste buds and the specific vocabulary required to communicate your opinions.’

READ MORE: Meet the couple who have launched a recruitment firm with a difference

Is the job full-time? What are the hours?

Unfortunately the chocolate taster job is only part-time – although that is probably a good thing for your teeth and waist line.

With the shift patterns one of the following:

- 7.5 hours Tuesday-Thursday – 12.15pm-2.45pm

- Eight hours Monday-Thursday – 3pm-5pm

- Eight hours Monday-Thursday – 10am-12pm

The role is based in Wokingham in Berkshire, so it would be just about commutable from our area.

READ MORE: Discount shop to open in Havant with thousands of gifts and jobs up for grabs

What are the main responsibilities?

- Be able to taste chocolate products and give objective and honest feedback

- Work within a team of panelists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste

- Use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and aid in the discrimination between products

- Be consistent in the results given

- Know the ethical and legal compliance responsibilities of the position; raise questions and concerns when faced with an ethical or compliance issue; apply integrity in all aspects of professional conduct

What are Mondelez looking for?

- A passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection

- Honesty when it comes to giving opinion

- Eager to try new inventive products

- A communicative personality to build great relationships with your panel

- A firm grasp of the English Language

How can I apply?

Applications for the chocolate taster role can be made on Mondelez’s website by clicking this link here