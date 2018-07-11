Month-long vegan cafe to open in Southsea this weekend

CAFES are hardly few and far between in Southsea; in fact, they are part of the lifeblood of the area.

And at the end of this week, a temporary pop-up cafe will be adding to the area’s repertoire – but with a fascinating twist.

The UK’s first ever vegan beach shack will be opened on Southsea Promenade on Saturday, July 14, and will be open for a whole month.

The shack, which will be run by Portsmouth’s own Wild Thyme Wholefoods, will also be completely plastic free.

Visitors will be able to find the vegan shack behind the Pyramids centre, opposite the beach side entrance to the Rock Garden.

Called Wild Thyme Outdoors, the shack will be serving smoothies, juices, salads, Buddha bowls, savouries, raw and baked cakes, organic fruit and ice cream.

The venue will have plenty of healthy, wholesome food to take away which will also cater for plant-based diets, gluten free and cane sugar free.

But the vegan shack isn’t just about cutting out food – it’s about cutting out food waste, and having a positive impact on our environment.

As part of Wild Thyme Wholefoods’ commitment to stamping out plastic waste, the vegan shack will be entirely plastic free.

Instead, all the packaging at the shack is provided by Vegware, a company that makes catering supplies from plants and not plastic.

Litter pickers will also be available from the shack for people who want to do their bit cleaning up the seafront.

The news comes after Wild Thyme Wholefoods ditched plastic packaging in its Southsea store, before installing a new refill area at the end of last month.

The cafe will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am-6pm, from July 14 until Sunday, August 12.