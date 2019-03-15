More than 100 join school pupils’ environment protest in Portsmouth

More than 100 people have turned out in Guildhall Square today to support the Youth Strike 4 Climate protest against climate change.

They are urging government to tackle the environmental crisis – and dozens of pupils have walked out of lessons to join the strike.

Protesters at Guildhall Square in Portsmouth today as they take part in the Youth Strike 4 Climate. Picture: Sophie Chennell

Earlier this week head teachers were split on whether or not to punish those who did not turn up at school.

The protest is being supported by the Portsmouh branch of Extinction Rebellion which launched earlier this year.

Emma Collins, from the group, said: ‘We want to support our children in this fight and I think it is our responsibility.’