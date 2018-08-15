More train problems for Portsmouth commuters with RMT strike planned this weekend

RAILWAY commuters will have more issues to overcome this weekend as a trade union prepares a fresh round of strikes.

RMT Union will be holding a 24-hour strike on Saturday, August 18 – forcing South Western Railway to operate on an alternative timetable.

Details of the amended timetable are not yet available, with SWR saying that these should be available for passengers by tomorrow afternoon.

Further RMT strikes will be taking place at the end of this month, with a 48-hour strike taking place on Friday, August 31 and Saturday, September 1.