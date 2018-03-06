Morning weather and travel

TODAY will see cloud with some bright spells, but also the odd shower, the Met Office has said.
There will be highs of about 11 degrees.
M27 – No reported delays
M3 - No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays.
High Sreet, Lee-On-The-Solent – One way system is closed due to a building fire near the Co-op. The road is likely to remain closed through the morning rush hour.
Trains – SWRailway warn London bound services are suspended between Surbiton and Clapham junction. Cancellations for some, short running for others. Click here for more details.
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays