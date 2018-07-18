HUNDREDS of Morris dancers visited Portsmouth over the weekend in a spectacular display of the ancient tradition.

About 200 people took part in the fifth Day of Dance staged by the Southsea-based Victory Morrismen. Eighteen groups – or sides, as they are known – from across the south of England flocked to the city on Saturday to join the day-long affair.

To see our full picture gallery of the day click on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main picture.

Click here to see our full report from the day.

Pictures from Duncan Shepherd.