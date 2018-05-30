Morrissey to perform in Portsmouth this summer

AN English singer-songwriter has announced the release of tickets to a number of intimate shows this summer, as he adds additional UK dates to his tour.

Morrissey, the controversial former Smiths frontman, will perform at the Guildhall in Portsmouth in July.

The 59-year-old will also perform in Reading, Edinburgh, and at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester where he grew up.

These new shows follow the most successful UK tour of Morrissey’s solo career earlier this year, which included four sold out shows in London.

The argumentative singer has become known in recent years as much for his outrageous statements as he has for his music, but he still commands a legion of fans.

Speaking about the artist on his last tour, Clash Magazine said: ‘Performing and sounding better than ever... from the moment he lets that glorious, golden timbre flutter up into the hall’s high, brocaded ceiling on opener The Last Of The Famous International Playboys, we’re reminded why material from his career has been held in critical adoration for decades.

‘When it comes to vocal prowess, Morrissey remains in a class of one.’

And The Guardian added: ‘Morrissey has a preternatural knack for intuiting exactly what they (the audience) want.’

Tickets for the Guildhall performance on Tuesday, July 10, will go on sale to the public on the morning of Friday, June 1, at 10am via http://gigst.rs/morrissey.

The Smiths formed a band from 1982-1987 and was made up of Morrissey, guitarist Johnny Marr, bassist Andy Rourke and drummer Mike Joyce.

Members of the band have always dismissed rumours they are to reunite.

Morrissey launched his solo career in 1988 with Viva Hate. This album and the ones that came after it – Kill Uncle, Your Arsenal, and Vauxhall – all did well in the UK Albums Chart.

Tickets for his performance in Portsmouth are £62.85.

Those aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.