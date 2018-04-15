Mother organises Guildhall event for toddler in life-support treatment battle

A MOTHER from North End has organised an event so the people of Portsmouth can show their support for ill toddler, Alfie Evans.

The 23-month-old youngster is fighting against a rare brain disorder at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool. Medics have said there is no established cure for the disorder, and want to turn Alfie’s life-support machine off.

Jade Scott, 28, said she wants to show the courts that the people of Portsmouth don’t agree with this decision.

She said: ‘Alder Hey Hospital feel they have no more options with regards to Alfie’s care.

‘His parents have found a hospital in Italy that can give him the chance to have treatment that could change his life.

‘People across the world are standing together to get this little boy the help and treatment he deserves.

‘So today at 6pm I want people to gather outside the Guildhall to show support and that Portsmouth doesn’t agree with the court’s decision, and that we stand as Alfie’s Army.

‘We will be lighting candles and laying teddy bears in support.

‘Being a mother myself, I feel the decision to turn off Alfie’s life-support is unfair and that he should be given the chance to have the treatment in Italy.’

Alfie’s parents have lost battles in the High Court and Court of Appeal, with the Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights also blocking appeals to overturn previous decisions.

A judge has set a date and time when as to when his treatment should be withdrawn, but tomorrow, Alfie’s parents will ask the Court of Appeal to allow them to take their son to a children’s hospital in Rome.