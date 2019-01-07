Mothercare staff reveal date Portsmouth store will close 

Children’s clothing and merchandise store Mothercare will close its doors for good in Portsmouth next month, staff have revealed.

The high street retailer announced last month that the shop in Commercial Road would be shutting down and a huge sale was launched, with all stock reduced to clear.

Mothercare, Commercial Road, Portsmouth.

Staff at the store have said that the Mothercare store will shut its doors on February 23.

Mothercare, a leading mother and baby specialist, announced in July 2018 that 60 of its 137 stores in the UK would close by June 2019 as part of a restructuring programme.

The store in Havant is unaffected by the closures and customers from Portsmouth can also continue to shop online.

Customers will continue to find significant reductions throughout the store on Commercial Road ahead of its closing, with deals across all categories, including toys, gifts, clothing, pushchairs and much more.

A spokesperson said: ‘This is a great opportunity for shoppers to get some amazing bargains on last minute Christmas gifts and maternity, baby and toddler essentials.

‘Our most popular ranges will sell out quickly so we encourage all customers to come into the store as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Mothercare in Commercial Road Portsmouth Picture: Google Maps

‘We’d like to thank all our customers in the area for their support and look forward to continuing to serve them at our Havant store and online at mothercare.com.’