Motorists warned of M27 delays after crash

A CRASH is causing delays on the M27 this morning.

The accident happened on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 8 and Junction 9 and one lane is currently blocked.

There has been a crash on the M27

Hampshire County Council's Romanse twitter account is reporting that delays are building on the M27 following the incident.

The account tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED between J8/A3024 #Windhover Interchange #Bursledon and J9/A27 #ParkGate Interchange due to RTI, delays building on approach.'

