Mountbatten activities free

PORTSMOUTH’S Mountbatten Leisure Centre has been transformed and is throwing open its doors so people can get active for free.

Residents will be able to take part in sports and activities including the venue’s two brand new visitor attractions – the popular Clip ‘N Climb and Soft Play zone.

BH Live’s class programme for young people will be running throughout the day including street dance, junior boxing, tennis, walking netball and family stretch classes.

It’s on Sunday, July 29 between 10am and 4pm, with a free Wet and Wacky pool fun session from 10.15am.