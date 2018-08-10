MP has say on QA hospital after watchdog report

AN MP hopes changes being made to Queen Alexandra Hospital will help deliver ‘first-class healthcare’.

Portsmouth South Labour MP Stephen Morgan was speaking after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) published its latest findings on the Cosham hospital.

Their report found although improvements had been made, aspects of QA needed further work.

Mr Morgan said: ‘This is a useful report and it is reassuring to see there has been some improvement to services in the three years since the last one.

‘It’s also good to see the leadership team have been recognised as tackling the challenges with “compassion and energy”, and the hospital’s hard working staff reported “hope for the future”.

‘I meet with the leadership team regularly and while there are clearly still improvements to be made, I am confident they are taking the necessary steps to ensure this positive change continues.’

The CQC inspection looked at nine departments. Critical care was rated outstanding while services for children and young people, end of life care, outpatients and diagnostic imaging was rated good. Urgent and emergency services, medical care, surgery and maternity were rated requires improvement.

Mr Morgan added: ‘The trust has implemented fresh values, a new five-year strategy and has an ambitious new vision for the future. I hope this work continues towards the goal of delivering the first class healthcare people deserve.’