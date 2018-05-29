MP hits out at lack of support for businesses

SMALL businesses in the city need to be given more support by the government, according to Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan.

The news comes after a freedom of information request revealed Solent Local Enterprise Partnership receives the lowest level of per business funding in the country for its Growth Hub.

The Portsmouth South MP said: ‘It’s hugely disappointing to see yet another nonsensical Tory funding formula that means Portsmouth loses out.

‘Our city has some of the most exciting and dynamic small businesses in the country, our potential is huge, and yet we receive the lowest growth hub funding in England.

‘This isn’t just a blow to the local economy, it’s a massive missed opportunity.

‘Portsmouth’s SMEs deserve far better and I’ll be seeking assurances from the Department for BEIS that our allocation of growth support will be reviewed as a matter of urgency.’