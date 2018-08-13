MP praises event team behind Portsea Carnival for ‘successful’ day

Have your say

AN MP who attended a community carnival at the weekend has praised its organisers after a successful day.

MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, praised the team behind Portsea Carnival, enjoyed by locals on Saturday.

He said: ‘On behalf of the people of Portsmouth I want to say a massive thank-you to the Portsea Event Group for making the carnival another fantastic success. You have done Portsea and our great city proud.

‘It was a pleasure to work with volunteers to bid for the Arts Council England grant which brought the event alive with colour and costume.’

See page 19 for pictures from the event.