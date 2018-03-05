MP welcomes rise in apprenticeships

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has welcomed the news that the number of apprenticeships in the borough is on the rise.

Figures from the Department of Business, Innovation and Skills show that the number of apprenticeships started in Gosport has risen by five per cent from last year.

The news comes at the start of National Apprenticeship Week, which runs until Friday.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘It is fantastic news that more local people are taking up the opportunity to pick up new skills and employers are investing in their staff.

‘We already have excellent pockets of good practice locally, but I will work with the Local Enterprise Partnership, local councils and businesses to spread this across the constituency.’