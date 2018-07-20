Mum and daughter praise hospital care

THE OUTSTANDING teamwork of a mother and daughter highlighting the ‘amazing’ care hospital nurses gave to their loved one who suffered with cancer has been recognised.

Hannah Goodacre raised more than £1,500 for the cancer services department at Queen Alexandra Hospital after her father-in-law spent weeks at a time there, following his diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Hannah and her daughter Ella Goodacre with father-in-law/grandfather Barry Goodacre at the Ward Walk in May

And she didn’t do it alone. With help from daughter Ella Goodacre, 13, the pair scrambled for sponsors to take part in Portsmouth Hospitals Charity’s 10k Ward Walk event at Staunton Country Park in May.

Hannah, 43, from Portchester said: ‘We raised £1,538.12 in three weeks and we're amazed with the amount.

‘The hospital nurses work so hard and I cannot fault anything they did. They never let on how busy they were and they were so friendly and caring and supportive.

‘I want to thank everybody who donated including friends, family members and my colleagues at the Office for National Statistics who have been fantastic.

From left, Dani White, matron for haematology and oncology, Heather Narey, unit manager for surgery and cancer, Hannah Goodacre, Barry Goodacre, Ella Goodacre, Ruth Carter, head of nursing for surgery and cancer and trust lead cancer nurse

The Ward Walk encourages fundraisers to walk 5K or 10K at Staunton Country Park for a ward or department close to their heart within Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust.

Barry, 72, was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma – following a routine blood test for his diabetes.

He underwent six rounds of intensive chemotherapy and credits the Cosham hospital’s haematology and oncology unit for helping him to get through what was a very difficult time – and has now been given the all clear.

Barry, along with his daughter-in-law and granddaughter, presented a cheque to Ruth Carter, head of cancer services, Dani White, matron for haematology and oncology and Heather Narey, the unit manager.

Ruth said: ‘The fact Barry and his family were passionate enough to raise this money for the unit is a testament to the care and support they received.

‘The encouragement to get out of bed when he felt ill, the cups of tea and the friendly chats at 4am when he was unable to sleep all helped to maintain his spirits and get him through the chemotherapy.

‘I’d like to thank them for highlighting the difference a hospital team can make to our patients.’