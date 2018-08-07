Mum’s anger after barbecue grill dumped by bin on Southsea Common injures girl, 3

A DAY out ended in disaster for one family after a three-year-old girl was left with a trio of deep gashes that left her ‘looking like a tiger struck her’.

Lilly Jones needed stitches after she stepped on a disposable barbecue grill on the floor, near an overflowing bin, on Southsea Common on Sunday.

Lily Jones with her mother Lisa Perkins, and the injuries

She had been to the Beach Dubbin’ event with mum Lisa, who said Lilly accidentally stepped on one half of the grill, while the rest of it pinged up and cut into the back of her leg.

The family are now warning others of the consequences of not disposing of barbecues properly – but also noted the grill might have been if the bin was not overflowing.

Lisa Perkins, 45 and from Havant, said: ‘The whole thing was horrendous. Me, my partner, my son and Lilly were having a nice family day out until that happened.

Lilly Jones, three, was left with three deep gashes after being cut by a dumped barbecue grill on Southsea Common. Mum Lisa Perkins described the ordeal as horrendous. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

‘She was walking beside us when she stepped on it then crouched down and burst into tears.

‘I saw how deep the gashes were and thought “oh my god, we need to get to hospital”.

‘The bin was overflowing so I don’t know if the grill had been left on the floor or was put on top and fell off.’

‘I just feel sad for Lilly because she’s very distressed and her summer is ruined because she can’t go into any of the splash pools or the sea.’

The gashes left on Lilly's leg after the incident

After receiving first aid treatment from a group of people nearby Lilly went to QA Hospital where she had 12 stitches.

The Portsmouth City Council bins, of which the overflowing one was, were emptied the morning of the event – a showcase of Volkswagen vehicles. Beach Dubbin’ organisers had extra bins put on-site for the day.

Lisa added: ‘I’m just angry because if people are going to have barbecues they should clean-up properly.

‘Lilly’s going to have scars now, it looks like a tiger has struck her.’

The barbecue grill was left on the ground next to this overflowing bin

Adrian Rozier, the council’s service manager for parks and open spaces, said: ‘We’re very sorry to hear about Lilly's injury and wish her a speedy recovery.

‘It’s important people don't leave dangerous or potentially harmful items in public areas.

‘We empty bins as often as we can during peak times but the common is so popular on sunny days that they do sometimes fill up.’