A MAN was stabbed to death in a ‘shocking and violent attack’ in broad daylight today, on a train that was travelling towards London Waterloo.

British Transport Police were called to Horsley train station at 1.15pm after reports a man had been stabbed on the 12.58pm service which was travelling between Guildford and London Waterloo.

The suspect is still on the loose

The victim died at the scene and it is believed the suspect departed the train at Clandon train station, also in Guildford.

Disruption for train users is expected until 9pm. The Portsmouth to London Waterloo routes appear to be running as normal, as it is the line between Guildford and Effingham Junction, also in Guildford, which is blocked.

Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson, from British Transport Police, said: ‘This was a shocking and violent attack which took place on-board a train in broad daylight.

‘Officers from BTP are with the family and have deployed a specially trained family liaison officer to support them through this difficult time.

‘We know that this was an incredibly frightening incident for passengers travelling on the train.

‘We believe that the suspect and victim boarded the train at London Road at 1.01pm and we would encourage who was on this train to come forward regardless of whether or not they think they can help our investigation.

‘We believe the suspect departed the train at Clandon station.’

A BTP spokesman added that a number of officers were in the Clandon area, attempting to identify and trace the man responsible for the attack, but no arrests have been made.

Trains from Guildford towards Effingham Junction will be diverted through Woking.

Trains may be delayed, cancelled or revised. Click here to check your journey.