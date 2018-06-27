Museum to run events targeted at youngsters

A PORTSMOUTH museum will be running a series of events to encourage young people to learn more about the city’s history.

The D-Day Story in Southsea has partnered up with Unloc to organise a number of events for young people, including one during next year’s Victorious Festival.

Unloc works with young people to empower them to create change – and it is hoped that this scheme will help young people in the city learn more about the history of Portsmouth.

Unloc operations manager Ryan Waters said: ‘We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with The D-Day Story to help young people connect with Portsmouth’s history.

‘This is a great opportunity for young people to have a real say and shape the museum’s events’ programme.

‘We are really excited to see what they come up with.’

Felicity Wood from The D-Day Story said: ‘We are excited to be working with Unloc to give young people a voice in our events programme.’