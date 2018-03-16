Music lovers rejoice! Victorious Festival has been given a new seven-year contract

FESTIVAL-GOERS in Portsmouth have nine summers of music ahead of them after councillors extended a contract for one of the most popular events in the city.

A new seven-year contract for Victorious Festival has been given the go ahead today, extending its run to 2027. The three-day event has proved to boost the local economy every year, with around £8.9m spent by visitors in 2017. It is predicted that the festival could bring in £58m by 2027. Victorious already held a five-year contract with Portsmouth City Council, however an extra two years were recommended by officers due to its popularity. Speaking at a meeting today, Councillor Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: ‘We feel that the continuation of the show and the money it brings in is just fantastic. ‘I am happy to put it forward that we have a straight seven-year contract.’ Organisers are hopeful that Victorious, staged in Southsea, could become one of the largest music festivals in the UK this year, since Glastonbury is not on. Headlining Victorious this year are The Libertines, Kaiser Chiefs, The Prodigy, Paul Weller and Paloma Faith.