Mutiny Festival 2018: Craig David and other artists pay tribute after festival deaths

MUSICIANS who were set to take to the stage at Mutiny Festival today have paid tribute to those who have died at the festival.

Two people, an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, have died – with another person in critical condition at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Organisers of the event announced that the Sunday of the festival would be cancelled.

Now, artists who were set to perform in Cosham today have paid tribute to those who have lost their lives at the festival.

Craig David tweeted: ‘My heart goes out to the family and friends of the two young people who lost their lives at @MutinyFestivals yesterday.

Also posting on Twitter, Frankee said: ‘Absolutely horrible news to hear. My thoughts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones.

‘I was really excited to play this festival however massive props to @MutinyFestivals for doing 100 per cent and undeniably the right thing today.’

Producer and DJ Darkzy tweeted: ‘RIP to the people who passed at Mutiny, real drug problem that the government need to make a bigger effort to help educate on rather than saying ‘Just say no’.

