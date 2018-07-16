Mutiny Festival 2018: Craig David, Sean Paul and all the acts who were due to play on Sunday could return for 2019 edition 

Mutiny Festival is set to return next year according to the team behind the event.

The music festival will be back in 2019, albeit under a new name as a mark of respect to the two people who died earlier this year.

Mutiny Festival will return in 2019. Picture: Solent News

Tommy Cowan and Georgia Jones died at Mutiny Festival in May and the future of the event was up in the air.

The team behind the festival have confirmed that it will return to King George V Playing Fields in Cosham over the May bank holiday weekend in 2019 – but will be over 18 only.

Mutiny Festival have also said that many of the acts that were scheduled to play on the Sunday this year before it was cancelled due to the tragedy are set to return next year.

While no names have yet been confirmed – here is a full list of the acts who were due to play:

Main Stage

- 12pm Rachel Rose & Emma Conybeare

- 12.30pm Jon Besant

- 1.30pm Punctual

- 2.30pm 23 Unofficial

- 3pm Kojo Funds

- 3.30pm Mixpax (Dre Skull + Jubilee)

- 5pm Owen B with MC Ibz

- 6pm Kurupt FM

- 7pm Sean Paul

- 8pm Majestic

- 9pm Mistajam

Craig David Presents TS5

Amplified Presents Stage

- 12pm ABBO

- 1pm Junior Gee

- 2pm collective states

- 3.30pm Soul Divide

- 5pm Josh Butler

- 6pm Secondcity

- 8pm Darius Syrossian B2B Steve Lawler

On a Mission (Big Top) Stage

- 12pm: Patrick Mac Enri

- 1pm: Spinzee and Corsh

- 2.30pm: Klip & Outlaw and Brookside

- 4pm: Andy C and Tonn Piper

- 6.30pm: Hannibal and IC3

- 7.30pm: Frankee and 2SHY

- 8.30pm: The Prototypes and 2SHY

- 10pm: Elsta & Vinyl Richie and Malicious